Kerala

19 injured as bus overturns

The bus that overturned at Madakkimala near Kambalakkad in Wayanad on Wednesday morning.

Driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a curve

As many as 19 persons sustained injuries when a private luxury bus coming from Bengaluru overturned after ramming an electric post at Madakkimala near Kambalakkad in the district on Wednesday morning.

Those injured were admitted to various hospitals here.

The accident took place early in the morning when the Kozhikode-bound bus overturned. Local people rescued the passengers by using the crane of a saw mill nearby.

The bus was coming from Bengaluru, the police said.

Hospital sources said the injuries were not serious. It was suspected that the driver had lost his control over the bus while negotiating a sharp curve near Madakkimala town, the police said.

