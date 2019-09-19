19 injured as bus overturns

As many as 19 persons sustained injuries when a private luxury bus coming from Bengaluru overturned after ramming an electric post at Madakkimala near Kambalakkad in the district on Wednesday morning.
Those injured were admitted to various hospitals here.
The accident took place early in the morning when the Kozhikode-bound bus overturned. Local people rescued the passengers by using the crane of a saw mill nearby.
The bus was coming from Bengaluru, the police said.
Hospital sources said the injuries were not serious. It was suspected that the driver had lost his control over the bus while negotiating a sharp curve near Madakkimala town, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor