₹1.9 cr. black money seized

January 20, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Two persons were arrested and unaccounted money worth ₹1.9 crore was seized from them during an operation against black money movement in the district on Saturday. The Kasaba police here held Mohammed Kutty, 41, from Angadipuram, and Mohammed Nisar, 36, from Puthanangadi near Angadipuram, during a vehicle search on the National Highway 544.

The cash was being carried in a car from Coimbatore to Malappuram. It was recovered from under the car seat. Police said they were investigating about the source of the money.

