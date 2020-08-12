Kerala

19 cases in Pathanamthitta

Staff Reporter PATHANAMTHITTA 12 August 2020 20:29 IST
Updated: 12 August 2020 20:29 IST

Nineteen persons tested positive for SARS- CoV- 2 in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 216.

Of the fresh cases, 13 contracted the virus through local contact . Five of these persons were linked to the Kumbazha cluster while a 24-year-old health worker at the Ranni Taluk hospital contracted the virus from another patient.

Nine persons, who had recovered from the disease, were discharged during the day.

