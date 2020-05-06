189 expatriates to arrive at Karipur from Dubai

The first special flight carrying Malayali expatriates from the Gulf will reach Karipur airport at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday. The first flight will be from Dubai. There will be 189 people from nine districts, including Malappuram. Most of them, however, will be from Malappuram.

Apart from 82 people from Malappuram, the flight will have 70 from Kozhikode, eight from Palakkad, 15 from Wayanad, six from Kannur, four from Kasaragod, and one from Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram each, and two from Alappuzha.

Elaborate arrangements were being made at Karipur to ease the return of Malayalis. Officials and people’s representatives examined the arrangements made at Karipur. Kunhalikutty and E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MPs, were there among them.

Officials said that people from other districts would be transported in taxis or KSRTC buses if they did not have any sickness or symptoms.

Complete information about them would be given to their respective district authorities.

Those reaching Karipur by an Air India Express special flight will be subjected to a thorough health examination soon after getting out of the airport. Those showing symptoms of COVID-19 or any other disease will be shifted to the Government Medical College at Manjeri or Kozhikode.

The others will be shifted to the special COVID-19 care centres set up by the government.

Officials said that adequate care would be taken while transporting the passengers. Those in perfect health and displaying no symptoms, and pregnant women who tested negative for COVID-19, children below 10 years of age, senior citizens with health issues, differently-abled persons, and those who were bereaved would be allowed to go home with strict conditions of self-quarantine.

All returnees were asked to download the Arogya Sethu mobile application. Drinking water and resting facilities have been arranged at the airport for the Gulf returnees.