1,884 new cases in capital, TPR at 14.9%

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 September 2021 21:25 IST

2,618 people recover

The district recorded 1,884 COVID-19 and 2,618 recoveries as the active caseload fell to 16,909 on Sunday. The test positivity rate stood at 14.9%.

As many as 45,080 people are currently undergoing quarantine in the district. These included 3,042 people who were ordered to self-isolate during the last 24 hours.

District Collector Navjot Khosa has declared special intensified lockdown in 113 local body wards that have reported a weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) above eight.

The curbs have come into effect in parts of Attingal and Varkala municipalities, Anjuthengu, Andoorkkonam, Aruvikkara, Azhoor, Chemmaruthy, Cherunniyoor, Chirayinkeezhu, Edava, Elakamon, Kallara, Kallikkadu, Karavaram, Kizhuvilam, Kunnathukal, Kuttichal, Madavoor, Pazhayakunnummel, Peringamala, Poovachal, Pothencode, Pulimath, Pullampara, Tholicode, Manamboor, Mangalapuram, Manikkal, Nagaroor, Nanniyode, Navaikulam, Ottasekharamangalam, Pallickal, Panavoor, Vakkom, Vamanapuram, Vembayam, Vilavoorkkal and Vithura grama panchayats.

Containment zones have been declared in wards two, eight, 17 and 18 of Navaikulam grama panchayat. The existing micro-containment zone in Pathiriyode housing colony in Mulluvila ward of Parassala has been lifted.