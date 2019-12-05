₹188-crore Kannur varsity budget approved

The annual budget of the Kannur University for 2020-21 has earmarked ₹11.915 crore for examination work, ₹3 crore for 34 vacancies of teachers, ₹94 lakh for sports development and ₹25 lakh for students’ union activities.

The budget approved by the Syndicate on Thursday envisaged a revenue of ₹188.68 crore and an expenditure of ₹161.89 crore. The budget proposals included earmarking ₹1.15 crore for research activities, ₹1.71 crore for scholarship for researchers, and ₹10 lakh for celebrating the silver jubilee functions of the university. The syndicate also earmarked ₹5 lakh to conduct a science fest to inculcate interest in various science subjects, a press release said.

The Online Question Banking facility is also under consideration.

The syndicate meeting included ₹50 lakh for the last stage of construction of Students Amenity Centre for students who reach the Thavakara campus. An amount of ₹1 crore, ₹4.5crore, ₹3.25 crore, and ₹2.5 crore has been allocated for the ongoing construction of the academic block on the Mananthavady campus, Life Science block on Palayad campus, women’s hostel on Payyanur, and Dharmasala campuses respectively.

The syndicate also sanctioned ₹1.5crore and ₹50 lakh for the rest of the construction work of the library building and women’s hostel on Thalassery campus. The budget allocated ₹39 lakh for the ongoing work of the HT substation and for the construction of a canteen.

The budget has further allocated ₹ 2.5 crore for the renovation and minor development work on the campuses.

Further, ₹10 lakh for Haritha Kerala project, ₹30 lakh for gender sports programme for providing specialised faculty service has been allocated. In order to improve the quality of service and activities, ₹20 lakh has been set apart.

The syndicate allocated ₹50 lakh including ₹1 lakh for purchase of books by 30 departments in the university and ₹20 lakh for the central library.

For research activities, ₹50 lakh and for research fellowship ₹1 crore has been allotted. Besides, the syndicate has also allocated ₹1.70crore for the development of the IT sector of the university

The syndicate approved the proposal that students in the study centre at Kannur Central Prison under distance education will be given full fee waiver. Ten computer science teachers of various colleges will be given permanent assignment on the orders of the government.