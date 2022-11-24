187 species reported during bird race in capital, birders flag decline in avian population

November 24, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Eleven teams exploring bird diversity in and around Thiruvananthapuram as part of Bird Race 2022 reported 187 species.

Rare birds such as chestnut-winged cuckoo, fork-tailed drongo-cuckoo, white-bellied woodpecker, lesser kestrel and black baza were spotted during the annual day-long birdwatching event organised by WWF-India in connection with the birth anniversary of ornithologist Salim Ali.

The list of bird species included 33 migratory birds, three non-breeding residents, and 14 species endemic to the Western Ghats. The teams explored the Arippa forests, Bonacaud forests, Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden and Research Institute campus, Palode forests, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research campus near Vithura, Amboori-Poovar, Kadinamkulam wetlands, Akkulam-Veli wetland region, including the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) campus, and the Kottoor forests.

Spots in city

Areas in the city, including the museum and zoo compound, Kesavadasapuram paddy fields, Kannammoola canal and the Punchakkari wetland were also covered. The highest number of sightings, 92 species, were reported from the Arippa forests.

Praveen J., scientist, Bird Count India, a partnership of organisations engaged in understanding bird distribution, was the chief guest during the valedictory meet. Sharing their experience of the survey, the birdwatchers who explored the Punchakkari wetlands, widely considered the birding hotspot of the State capital, expressed their disappointment at the very low number of bird sightings. They attributed this to the destruction and deterioration of the habitat.

Similar concerns were raised by the team that explored Kadinamkulam.

Those who took stock of the situation at Poovar called for steps to reduce house crow population on the beaches since these birds competed with migratory waders that feed along the shore. The birders who explored the Akkulam-Veli wetland also flagged the dwindling bird population there due to pollution of the waterbody.

WWF India State director Renjan Mathew Varghese, senior education officer A.K. Sivakumar, and bird race coordinator V.P. Godwin were among those who addressed the meeting.