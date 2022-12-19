187 NDPS cases registered in Alappuzha

December 19, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Excise department has registered 187 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Alappuzha in the last four months. Officials said that 188 people had been arrested in connection with the cases. During the period, excise sleuths seized 31 kg of ganja, 33 gms of MDMA, five gms of hashish oil, three ganja plants, 142 tablets and 16 vehicles.

Besides the NDPS cases, the authorities registered 329 Abkari and 721 Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) cases. They seized 1,006 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor, 6,452 litres of wash and 238 litres of arrack during the period.

Meanwhile, the department has launched a special drive to prevent the brewing and sale of illicit liquor and drug trafficking during the Christmas and new year festive period in the district. Officials said that checks and raids had been intensified across the district. The public can share information about illegal activities on toll-free numbers- 18004252696, 155358.