₹18.65-cr. plan to repair regulator

The Water Resources Department on Wednesday announced a ₹18.65-crore project for carrying out repairs on the Velliyamkallu regulator at Thrithala in Palakkad district.

This was part of a slew of measures planned in the Bharathapuzha river in the light of the 2018 and 2019 floods, Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty said, after holding discussions with Metroman E. Sreedharan and top Irrigation officials here. Tenders would soon be floated for civil works worth ₹17 crore for correcting the structural damages on the regulator, the Minister said. The department had earmarked ₹1.35 crore for mechanical works and ₹30 lakh for electrical works, he added.

Mr. Sreedharan had visited the site following which discussions were held with the Minister on Wednesday.

It was also decided to revisit the structural design of the Kootakadavu regulator, which was under construction on the Bharathapuzha, the Minister said. The possibility of increasing the height of the regulator would be explored, he said.

Further, the department was planning to open a control station for the river for coordination of activities related to water released from upstream, Mr. Krishnankutty added.

Flood-control dams

The Irrigation Department’s proposal to erect flood-control dams in three river basins were also part of the general discussions at Wednesday’s meeting.

Although the government was toying with the ‘Room for the river’ concept, it may not be feasible everywhere in Kerala, according to Mr. Krishnankutty.

“There are no dams on the Chaliyar and no big dams in the Chalakudy basin. The ‘room for the river concept’ might be feasible in places such as Kuttanad, but not everywhere,” he said. The proposal submitted by the Irrigation Department was under scrutiny, he added.