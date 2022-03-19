186 secure jobs at Lakshya fair

March 19, 2022 21:37 IST

It was organised by Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence

As many as 186 people secured jobs at a Lakshya job fair organised by the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence here on Saturday.

Following the fair, a shortlist was prepared for 791 posts. As many as 1,027 aspirants participated. The job fair was organised under the umbrella of the district administration, the district skill development committee and the district planning office.

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty inaugurated the event. The Minister extended the support of the Labour department in achieving the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s promise of 20 lakh jobs.

More job fairs would be organised in the State, and employment opportunities found in the private sector, said Mr. Sivankutty.