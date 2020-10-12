Kerala

186 cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 186 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 178 contracted the virus through local contact. One person had come from abroad while the remaining seven cases had come from other States. Thiruvalla reported the highest number of cases with 22 persons testing positive, followed by Adoor, Pathanamthitta, Pramadam and Ranni with seven cases.

One more person, a 70-year-old man from Parakkodu, died due to the virus infection at the Kozhencherry district hospital. With this, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 66 in the district.

With 201 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 3,212 active cases.

