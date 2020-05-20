186 arrive in Kochi from London

As many as 186 Indians arrived here on Wednesday morning by Air India flight AI130 from London as efforts continue to bring back Indians stranded in different parts of the world owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Among them were nine children below the age of ten, three senior citizens, and 24 pregnant women.

A communication from the Cochin international airport said 123 of those who arrived here had been shifted to various COVID-19 observation centres and 63 sent home but will be under observation.

Among those arrived, there were eight persons from Alappuzha, 38 from Ernakulam, one each from Idukki and Kasaragod, 13 each from Kozhikode and Kannur, eight from Kollam, 22 each from Thrissur and Kottayam, nine from Malappuram, 10 from Palakkad, seven from Pathanamthitta, 25 from Thiruvananthapuram, and four from Wayanad. There were five people from other States.