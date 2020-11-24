1,858 candidates in fray in Wayanad

KALPETTA

24 November 2020 00:39 IST

1,364 withdraw nominations in the district

As many as 1,858 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming civic body polls in Wayanad district.

On Monday, the final day for withdrawal of nominations, 1,364 candidates, who had filed papers to the district panchayat, four block panchayats, three municipalities, and 23 grama panchayats in the district, withdrew their nominations.

As many as 83 candidates filed papers to the Wayanad District Panchayat, of whom 28 candidates withdrew their papers.

While 46 of the 88 candidates withdrew papers in Sulthan Bathery Municipality, 69 of the 188 candidates in Mananthavady and 16 of the 115 candidates in Kalpetta municipalities also withdrew their papers.

Forty-five of the 86 candidates in Mananthavady block panchayat, 46 of 88 in Sulthan Bathery, 28 of 72 in Kalpetta, and 20 of 64 candidates in Panamaram block panchayats also withdrew their papers on the day.

As many as 2,330 candidates filed papers to 23 grama panchayats in the district, of whom 1, 022 candidates withdrew papers on Monday.

At the grama panchayat level, Panamaram grama panchayat had the largest number of candidates (101) withdrawing their papers, while only 19 candidates withdrew papers in Mupainad (lowest) grama panchayat.

Electoral officers assigned symbols to the candidates on the day.