185 more fishermen missing, claims union

The Matysa Thozhilali Aikya Vedi said here on Saturday that 185 more fishermen in 17 boats were still missing and were feared dead, caught in Cyclone Ockhi early this month.

Vedi spokesman Charles Geroge said these fishermen had ventured out for deep-sea fishing and were expected to land ahead of Christmas on Monday.

Workshop held

The number for missing fishers and boats was released jointly by the Cochin Long Line Boats and Gillnet Buying Agents’ Association, which were part of a one-day workshop organised in Fort Kochi on Saturday on the future course of action and safety measures to be adopted for fishing boats. Scientists from various marine fisheries research institutes participated.

Mr. George said six of the boats left from Kochi ahead of the cyclone while the rest ventured out from Tamil Nadu. Five persons from Assam and 12 from Vizhinjam were among those feared dead.

The boats that are still missing include ‘All Saints’, ‘Azarayel’, ‘Vyakulam Matha’, ‘Mother of Velankanny’, ‘Infant Jesus’, ‘Jeromiya’, ‘St. Antony’, ‘Annai’, ‘Matha’, ‘Zyma Zayaba’, and ‘Prakasha Matha’.

Meanwhile, one more body in the mortuary in the Aluva taluk hospital was identified on Saturday. The body was that of Alexander from Tamil Nadu. The body has been sent to his native place.