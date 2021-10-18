Kerala

184 relief camps operational in State

The Government currently operates 184 relief camps in the State in the wake of the disaster caused by rain.

District administrations have ensured proper camping facilities. It has implemented the COVID-19 protocol at the shelters. The government has provided residents with food and clothing.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday asked officials to enlist the services of civil defence volunteers, neighbourhood self-help groups and civic-minded citizens for flood relief and rehabilitation.

Central and State forces continued their joint search for persons feared, swept away by floodwaters or caught under mud-slips. Residents were helping the uniformed forces. Mr. Vijayan asked District Collectors to identify mud-slip prone areas and evacuate residents urgently.

The Revenue Department has to assess crop loss and distribute ex gratia assistance to flood-hit farmers expeditiously.

Chief Secretary V. P. Joy, Power Minister K. Krishnankutty and Revenue Minister K. Rajan attended, among other top officials attended a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.


