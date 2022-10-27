₹184 crore approved for coastal highway through West Kochi

The Hindu Bureau October 27, 2022 21:31 IST

468 km of 624-km highway from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will be built by Kerala Road Fund Board

The State government has approved ₹184.6 crore to acquire land for developing the Chellanam-Fort Kochi stretch of the coastal highway. A distance of 468 km of the 624-km highway from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will be built by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), while the rest will be built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The detailed project report (DPR) for the Chellanam-Munambam stretch had been readied. The 14-metre-wide highway is estimated to cost ₹6,500 crore.



