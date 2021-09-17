183 kg of ganja, hashish oil seized

Seized drugs estimated to fetch ₹1 crore in contraband market

Excise officers seized 183 kg of ganja and 1 kg of hashish oil during a raid at a drug gang’s hideout at Koottambara near Nilambur on Friday.

Four persons were arrested in the raids conducted following a tip-off.

The seized drugs were estimated to fetch ₹1 crore in the contraband market.

Those arrested were Sharafuddin Kalathil, Ali Odakkal, Jamshad Kallidumbil, and Hameed Vadakkumpadam.

The ganja was found hidden in plastic bags in an unused piece of land. Two persons, who were guarding the ganja, ran away on seeing the raiding team.

Officers said that a hunt was on for the kingpin of the drug gang.