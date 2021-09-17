Kerala

183 kg of ganja, hashish oil seized

Excise officers seized 183 kg of ganja and 1 kg of hashish oil during a raid at a drug gang’s hideout at Koottambara near Nilambur on Friday.

Four persons were arrested in the raids conducted following a tip-off.

The seized drugs were estimated to fetch ₹1 crore in the contraband market.

Those arrested were Sharafuddin Kalathil, Ali Odakkal, Jamshad Kallidumbil, and Hameed Vadakkumpadam.

The ganja was found hidden in plastic bags in an unused piece of land. Two persons, who were guarding the ganja, ran away on seeing the raiding team.

Officers said that a hunt was on for the kingpin of the drug gang.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 11:18:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/183-kg-of-ganja-hashish-oil-seized/article36526293.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY