183 bird species documented in Thiruvananthapuram during WINGS survey

Published - November 20, 2024 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Booted eagle | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As many as 183 bird species have been documented from Thiruvananthapuram as part of ‘WINGS – Nature Awareness Programme on Birds of India,’ the new avatar of the HSBC India Bird Races, WWF-India has said.

The great hornbill, chestnut-winged cuckoo, fork-tailed drongo cuckoo, oriental turtle dove, lesser black-backed gulls, common buzzard, booted eagle, long-billed pipit, taiga flycatcher and lesser fishing eagle were among the species identified during the November 17 event which WWF-India coordinated.

Malabar trogon

In Thiruvananthapuram, 11 teams totalling 75 birders documented the 183 species from 11 sites including forests, plantations, mangroves, beaches, rivers, estuaries and the capital city area. The locations included Punchakkari and Kadinamkulam wetlands, the paddy fields in Kesavadasapuram, the Napier Museum and zoo campus, Akkulam lake, Pazhanchira near Attingal, Poovar-Neyyattinkara stretch, and the forest stretches along Ponmudi-Kallar, Bonacaud, the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI) at Palode, Kottoor and Arippa.

At the national level, WINGS (earlier known as Bird Race) is being organised by Yuhina Canopy in partnership with eBird India, Bird Count India, and United Way, with support from HSBC. On November 17, the Kochi and Kozhikode also were covered along with Thiruvananthapuram, WWF-India said. The Thiruvananthapuram leg was conducted with support from CHRIST (deemed to be University) Nodal Office, Vazhuthacaud.

