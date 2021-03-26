1,825 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

26 March 2021 20:51 IST

Test positivity rate at 3.49 %

Kerala reported 1,825 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday when 52,252 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, to 11,13,722 cases.

The test positivity rate registered 3.49 % .

With 1,917 recoveries being reported, the active case pool registered 24,274 cases. The cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began has risen to 10, 84,585.

The addition of 14 new deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State on Friday took the State’s cumulative COVID toll till date to 4,553 deaths.

Thiruvananthapuram reported five deaths, Alappuzha and Thrissur two each, while one death each was reported from Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State has come down to 491 on Friday, according to official reports, with 161 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the 1,825 new cases reported on Wednesday, 1,612 cases are believed to be locally acquired infections, through contact with other infected persons. This includes infections reported in 12 health workers. In 71 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel to other States. No history of travel or contact with infected persons are reported or known in the case of 130 infections

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 262 cases, Kannur 245, Kollam 173, Ernakulam 171, Thiruvananthapuram 150, Thrissur 137, Alappuzha 117, Kottayam 111, Kasaragod 104, Malappuram 103, Pathanamthitta 87, Palakkad 65, Idukki 60 and Wayanad 40 cases.