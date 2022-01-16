18,123 test positive, case pool crosses one lakh

18,123 new cases when 59,314 samples were tested

The State’s COVID-19 case graph continues to surge and reported 18,123 new cases when 59,314 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool has crossed the one-lakh mark and now has 1,03,864 cases.

Of the total active cases now, 4% are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres. A total of 4,749 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on Sunday. The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID has shot up to 528. Hospitalisations have risen to 4,419.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State has been rising steadily and the figure jumped from 604 to 644. The number of patients requiring ventilator support also showed increase, from 168 to 181.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 50,832, with the State adding 158 deaths to the official list.

This includes eight deaths which occurred in the past few days and 150 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 53,78,831.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 3,917, Ernakulam 3,204, Thrissur 1,700, Kozhikode 1,643, Kottayam 1, 377, Pathanamthitta 999, Kollam 998, Palakkad 889, Malappuram 821, Alappuzha 715, Kannur 649, Idukki 594, Wayanad 318 and Kasaragod 299.