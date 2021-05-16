Kerala

1,806 test positive in Kottayam

As many as 1,806 tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 1,799 including a health worker contracted the disease through local transmission.

The Test Positivity Rate during the day stood at 23.2%.

With 253 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pala with 96 cases. About 2,461 recovered.

Pathanamthitta

The number of fresh cases here dropped to 798. Of this, all but four persons contracted the disease through contact. The district reported 10 deaths and the test positivity rate is 10.

