180 packets of brown sugar seized at Thalassery

In continuation of the special drive by the district police against narcotic drugs and drug peddlers, the Thalassery police seized 180 packets of brown sugar weighing 21 grams and arrested five youths.

The police said that the substance was seized on Monday evening at Chalil at Thalassery following a tip-off by the special district anti-narcotic substances action force squad formed by District Police Chief K. Sanjay Kumar.

The arrested were carrying the narcotic substances, the police said. The arrested have been identified as Siyad, 34; Yunus, 32; Arafath, 31; Rafeeque, 35; and Majeed, 42.

They are natives of Thalassery and surrounding areas. The police said that they were arrested when they arrived at a spot to hand over the drugs.

The Thalassery police on October 20 had seized 200 packets of brown sugar after the squad intensified action against drug-peddling in the district as part of the drive. The police expanded the anti-narcotic drive by analysing phone contacts of the arrested drug peddlers to find out their suppliers and customers.