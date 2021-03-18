180 new cases in capital, 229 recover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 March 2021 00:48 IST

125 get the disease through contact

The district reported 180 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 229 recoveries, the district administration said.

The active case pool stands at 1,879.

The death toll in the district, as per the latest available data, has touched 859. Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, local transmission accounted for 125 cases.

Meanwhile, 1,185 more people have been quarantined in the district as part of the measures put in place to prevent the spread of infection.

This takes the number currently in quarantine to 15,922. In all, 969 people also completed the quarantine period on Wednesday.

Containment zone

Meanwhile, Panangod in Peringamala grama panchayat has been listed as a containment zone as part of controlling the spread of COVID-19.