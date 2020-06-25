18 test positive in Alappuzha

In yet another spike in COVID-19 cases in the district, 18 people tested positive for the disease on Thursday. Among the cases, 11 came from abroad and four from other States. Three persons contracted the disease through contact.

Four young men hailing from Mannancherry, Bharanikavu, Mararikulam and Cheriyanad had come from Kuwait on June 13. Another man, native of Cheriyanad, came from Kuwait on June 16. The sixth patient, a young woman from Pallippad, reached the district from Kuwait on May 29.

Two boys

Two boys hailing from Alappuzha had come from Saudi Arabia on June 11. A young woman, native of Chunakkara, reached the district from Saudi Arabia on June 13.

The tenth patient, a young man from Alappuzha, came from the UAE on June 9. Another young man hailing from Krishnapuram had come from Russia on June 16. Among those from the other States, a couple from Punnapra came in a private vehicle from Bengaluru on June 12.

Three of their relatives, including the man’s parents, contracted the disease through contact.

The 17th patient, a man from Thuravoor, reached the district on a flight from Delhi on June 10. A 46-year-old man from Kuthiathode came on a plane from Chennai on June 13. All the patients have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.

Tests negative

Meanwhile, four people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have tested negative for the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 136.