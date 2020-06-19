18 new COVID-19 cases in Malappuram, 11 in Ernakulam

Kannur Market wears a deserted look on Friday following the lockdown announced by the district administration in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Malappuram

19 June 2020 23:33 IST

Health dept. concerned after 53-year-old trader tests positive in Kannur

Eighteen more persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram on Friday, raising the total number of patients currently under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, to 226.

Out of the 18 new cases, 15 had returned from abroad and three from other States. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said those who had had any contacts with the persons tested positive should remain in self-isolation at their homes.

“If they show any symptoms, they should never approach a hospital directly. They should call the district cell at 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252 or 2733253,” he said.

As many as 15,750 people are currently in quarantine in Malappuram district. Among them, 329 are in different hospitals and 1,040 in COVID care centres. As many as 14,381 are in home quarantine.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad district, 10 persons were confirmed positive on Friday. The total number of patients currently under treatment in Palakkad is 122.

Among the 10 new cases, seven had returned from other States and three from abroad. Palakkad District Collector D. Balamurali said that apart from 122 COVID-19 patients at the district hospital, 11 persons from the district were under treatment in other parts of the State.

In Kannur

A 53-year-old Maloor resident testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday has raised concerns for the Health Department and the district administration in Kannur. The Health Department is expecting a possible rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district as the patient is a trader, engaged in selling pappadam, and might have come into contact with several people. He had visited Maloor and Peravoor town for business purposes, said District Medical Officer K. Narayana Nayak.

District Surveillance Officer Shaj said the man contracted the disease from the father of an Air India employee, who had tested positive for the virus on May 29.

The number of people who contracted the disease through local transmission has reached 64 in the district. While the sources of infection have been identified in several cases, the Health Department has not been able to trace the source in some recent cases.

The district administration has already declared Kannur town and 11 divisions in the Kannur Corporation as containment zones.

The District Collector declared six new wards as containment zones on Friday after eight people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day. The new containment zones include the 31st division of Kannur Corporation, Ward 25 of Koothuparamba municipality, Ward 18 of Thalassery municipality, Ward 12 of Peralassery panchayat, Ward 23 of Chirakkal panchayat and Ward 13 of Muzhappilangad panchayat.

The Collector also ordered the complete closure of Wards 3 and 12 of Maloor panchayat.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kasaragod on Friday.

In Kozhikode

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kozhikode district on Friday. Two patients hailing from Nanmanda reached the district from Bengaluru on June 17, while another Nanmanda resident arrived from Mumbai the same day. One person from Kizhakkoth arrived from Kuwait on June 17, while a Kadalundi native arrived from Kuwait on June 15. A Vaidyarangadi native arrived from Saudi Arabia on June 11.

Four persons who were undergoing COVID-19 treatment — a woman at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital, a Perambra native, and two natives of Chelannur — recovered from the disease on Friday.

At present, there are 103 patients under treatment and 12,713 under observation in the district.

In Wayanad

The number of COVID-19 cases reported from Wayanad rose to 65, with four persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

A 47-year-old from Vellamunda who returned from Qatar on June 15, a 23-year-old from Nellarachal near Ambalavayal who returned from Dubai on June 17, a 30-year-old from Narikkundu who returned from Bengaluru on June 15, and a 28-year-old Koyilandy native working at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad have tested positive, according to Health Department sources.

The Vellamunda native has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, while others have been shifted to the district hospital at Mananthavady.

Of the 65 cases reported from the district so far, 43 persons have recovered.

In Kochi

A total of 11 people in Ernakulam district tested positive on Friday. A 37-year-old woman from Eloor who had arrived from Kuwait on June 14, her 8-year-old son, a 33-year-old Kothamangalam resident and a 29-year-old North Paravur resident who travelled in the same flight, a 27-year-old resident of Manjapra who arrived from Kuwait on June 11, a Neriamangalam resident aged 25 years who arrived from Mumbai on June 7, a 24-year-old Pallarimangalam resident who flew in from Mumbai on June 8, a 48-year-old Tamil Nadu native who came from Delhi on June 17, a 38-year-old Maradu native who arrived from Mumbai on June 17, a 41-year-old Maradu resident who came from Mumbai on June 8, and a 25-year-old Muvattupuzha native who arrived from Delhi by train on June 8 were the confirmed cases on Friday. As many as 1,106 people were home-quarantined on Friday while 672 were taken off quarantine. Eleven new suspected cases were admitted to hospitals in the district for observation.

(With inputs from Kannur, Kasaragod, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kochi bureaus)