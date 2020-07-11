18 new cases in Kollam

The district reported 18 COVID-19 cases and 18 recoveries on Saturday. Of the new cases, eight persons are from abroad and one had travelled from Delhi. There are seven contact cases and the other two patients have no travel history. Among the patients, four are fish vendors who had been selling fish at Anjilimoodu in Sasthamcotta. Other cases have been reported from Thevalakkara, Karunagappally, Poruvazhi, Palliserikkal, Elamadu, Adinad, Melila, Poothakulam, Kundara, Alappad, Perinad, Chavara, and Anchal.
The 45-year-old Thevalakkara resident has been working at a private hospital in Puthanchanda. Her colleague had tested positive on July 10 and another person who tested positive on July 6 had undergone treatment at the hospital. According to Health officials, it is suspected to be a contact case. The 21-year-old Karunagappally resident is the brother of a woman who tested positive on July 5 and the 28-year-old Adinad resident had travelled from Delhi. The 29-year-old Poruvazhi resident and two Sasthamcotta residents, aged 65 and 61, are suspected contact cases. Others had travelled from Kuwait, Muscat, Damam, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Riyad and Sharjah.
