18 Muziris Heritage projects to be inaugurated soon: Minister

June 24, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Undeterred by the pandemic-induced impediments, the Kerala Tourism has completed around 18 Muziris Heritage projects within the deadline set for them, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. These projects, stretching across Thrissur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts, will be inaugurated in July and August, the Minister said after a review meeting of Muziris Heritage Projects here on Saturday.

The Muziris Heritage project is one of the biggest conservation projects in India, which aims to conserve more than 3,000 years of rich culture and heritage. Muziris was an active port on the west coast of southern India in the 1st century BC. The project includes museums, religious sites, beaches and historical sites.

The projects that will be inaugurated in separate functions in July and August include Cheraman Juma Masjid in Kodungallur, Pattanam Information Centre, Kodungallur Temple Museum and Oottupura, Thiruvanchikulam Canal Office, Keezhthali Siva Temple, Mathilakathu P.A. Syed Mohammed Cultural Centre, Pathinettarayalam Kovilakam, boat jettys at Azheekkode and Munakkal, Kottayil Kovilakam at North Paravur, Holy Cross Church, Paliam Oottupura and Kokkarani, and Pattanam Tourist Interpretation Centre.

The region that forms a part of the heritage project lies between North Paravur in Ernakulam district and Kodungallur in Thrissur district. The works have been completed very fast due to the consistent intervention of the government and the support of people’s representatives of the respective districts. These Muziris projects are expected to attract more tourists to the State, Mr. Riyas said.

The Minister also said that more infrastructure projects will be taken up in Kovalam by using the fund from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). He added that necessary measures will be taken to ensure wellbeing of life guards and improve infrastructure at Poovar and Varkala after holding discussions with the officials concerned.

