18 more deaths in capital district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 May 2021 00:51 IST

High mortality rate in Thiruvananthapuram that reported 3,535 cases on Friday

The COVID-19 death toll in the district continued to grow alarmingly as 18 recent deaths were attributed to the deadly disease on Friday.

The pandemic has claimed 989 lives in Thiruvananthapuram district so far, the highest in the State. Kozhikode and Thrissur followed with 615 and 576 deaths respectively. The case fatality ratio, which stood at 0.68, also remained higher than State average (hovering around 0.4).

The deaths of 12 women with ages ranging from 36 to 80, and six men aged between 50 and 89 had taken place between April 26 and 28.

The district’s COVID-19 caseload went up by 3,535 to reach 24,919 on the day, even while 1,602 people recovered from the illness.

The test positivity rate stood at 21.6.

As many as 67,986 people were currently under quarantine here.

The ongoing vaccination drive has been suspended for two days until Sunday. On Friday, as many as 18,446 people were vaccinated across the district. These included 2,979 who were administered vaccine at the Jimmy George indoor stadium. Among those who were vaccinated on the day, 17,298 people were administered Covishield, and the rest got Covaxin.

The district authorities has established 37 domiciliary care centres (DCCs), 17 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) and 16 COVID-19 second-line treatment centres (SLTCs). The number of DCCs went up within a few days with the administration arranging 2,010 beds in these centres meant for accommodating asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who did not have adequate facilities for home quarantine.

There were also 1,851 beds and 1,171 beds in FLTCs and SLTCs respectively.

Details regarding occupancy in FLTCs will be regularly updated by the District Programme Management Support Unit, following which the details will be uploaded on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

COVID-19 facilities

In SLTCs, 392 beds were occupied. As many as 149 beds have been identified in peripheral institutions including Neyyattinkara General Hospital and Nedumangad District Hospital.

A total of 225 beds were currently earmarked for COVID-19 treatment currently and 80 more beds will be readied in the days to come. While around 75 beds were equipped with oxygen facilities, steps were afoot to ensure all beds had the required facility.

While the Government Medical College Hospital had 736 COVID-19 beds, this will increase to 1,000 in a few days.