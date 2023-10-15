ADVERTISEMENT

18 Keralites evacuated from Israel, as part of Operation Ajay

October 15, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 14 of them are students

The Hindu Bureau

Eighteen Keralies, including a two-year-old, are among the 198 Indians evacuated from strife-torn Israel early October 15 as part of the Central government’s “Operation Ajay”. As many as 14 of them are students.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the flight carrying the evacuees touched down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at 1:15 a.m. on October 15.

The Keralites were expected to reach Kochi later in the day.

The CMO identified the returnees as Shilpa Madhavan (Kannur), Kavya Nambiar (Kannur), Visakh Nair (Malappuram), Lakshmi Rajagopal (Kollam), M. Sooraj (Kasargode), Amal Jith (Kannur), V. B. Liju (Thiruvananthapuram), Jayachandran Mohanan Narayanan of Alappuzha, his wife, Anitha, their son Vishnu Mohan and daughter Arya (2).

The others are Lito Joseph (Kottayam), Ajith George (Malappuram), Sarath Chandran and his wife, Neena Prasad, both hailing from Kollam, Siddarth Reghunathan (Palakkad).

