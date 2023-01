January 18, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

Eighteen persons, including children, sustained minor injuries when a school bus rammed a wall at Umayanallur here on Wednesday. The private mini bus was on its way to Mayyanad Higher Secondary School. The children were taken to a private hospital following the accident. Reportedly, the accident took place due to speeding and officials have initiated a probe into the incident.