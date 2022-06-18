18 injured as KSRTC bus rams trailer 

As many as 18 people were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus rammed a trailer parked by the roadside at Potta, near Chalakudy, on Saturday. The injured included 16 bus passengers and two in the trailer.

The accident occurred at 4 a.m. In the impact of collision, the trailer hit another trailer parked in front of it. The bus was going to Mysuru from Thiruvananthapuram.

The injured were admitted to various hospitals in Chalakudy. Traffic was disrupted for a few hours on the National Highway. It was resumed after removing the vehicles from the scene.