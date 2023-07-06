18 houses damaged in rain in capital district since Monday

July 06, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Eighteen houses across six taluks in Thiruvananthapuram district have been damaged in the rain over the past few days.

Four houses were damaged in the Varkala taluk in the rain that has been lashing the district since Monday, five houses each were damaged in Chirayinkeezhu and Nedumangad taluks and two houses in Neyyattinkara taluk. One house each was damaged in Thiruvananthapuram and Kattakada taluks in the heavy rain.

Boat overturns

A fishing boat overturned at Muthalapozhi following rough sea. The fishermen were rescued.

The rain also resulted in crop loss to the tune of ₹2.93 crore in the district as per preliminary estimates. Nearly 882 farmers were affected, and crop on 26.68 hectares of land affected in four days. Crops such as rubber, tapioca, coconut, vegetables, and tubers were severely hit. Plaintain crop on 23.88 ha, tapioca on 1.04 ha, vegetables on 1 ha, coconut crop on 0.44 ha, tubers on 0.2 ha, and rubber on 0.12 ha were damaged.

District Collector Geromic George directed various departments, including Revenue, to take urgent steps to mitigate the rain damage.

