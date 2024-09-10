ADVERTISEMENT

18 destitute persons shifted to Gandhi Bhavan from hospitals

Updated - September 10, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Twelve persons from Thiruvananthapuram MCH and six from Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, shifted to Gandhi Bhavan as part of Social Justice department’s Vayoraksha scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu monitors the transfer of destitute persons, including bedridden patients, who have been living at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, to Gandhi Bhavan, Pathanapuram, on Tuesday.

Onam has brought good tidings for 18 destitute persons in the city.

Gandhi Bhavan at Pathanapuram in Kollam has taken over the care of the 18 persons who were putting up at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, and Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, even after recovering from their illness because their relatives did not want to accept them.

Bedridden patients, an HIV-infected person, and 12 persons at the MCH here who did not have a place to live in; and six persons from Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, were transferred to the care of Gandhi Bhavan in the presence of Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu.

Arrangements have been made at Gandhi Bhavan for their care and treatment.

Last August too, 25 persons living at MCH had been provided shelter at Gandhi Bhavan.

More than 1,200 elderly, children, bedridden patients, mental health patients on the road to recovery, differently abled, and HIV-infected persons who have no family or are abandoned by their children currently live at Gandhi Bhavan. Physical and mental health interventions are made, and vocational education and training given to them so that they can earn a living on their own and become a part of society.

Govt. support

At the function, Dr. Bindu said the government would always be there to support them. The number of persons who were stuck in hospitals as their kin refused to accept them though they had been cured of illness was on the rise. As part of the Vayoraksha project, the government, society, and a voluntary organisation had together ensured that the 18 persons, in the 18 to 90 age bracket, were not left alone. Five of them were bedridden.

She praised health workers at the MCH who had taken good care of the destitute and Gandhi Bhavan who had received them.

Orphanage Control Board member secretary M.K. Sinukumar, MCH superintendent Sunil Kumar, and Gandhi Bhavan managing director B. Sasikumar spoke.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

