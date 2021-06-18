Reading Week Observance from today

KALPETTA

18 June 2021 22:15 IST

Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the district level Reading Week Observance at 3 p.m. on Saturday through video conferencing.

District Panchayat President Shamsad Marakkar will preside over the function. District Collector Adeela Abdulla will be the chief guest.

The 18-day programme, organised jointly by the Education Department, district administration, District Library Council, State Literacy Mission, and Kudumbashree Mission, will conclude on July 7.

Various literary programmes for students and the public will be held in connection with the programme, the organisers said in a release here.