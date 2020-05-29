18 cases in Kasaragod, 10 in Kannur

A total of 18 persons, including 13 from Maharashtra, were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod district on Thursday.

District Medical Officer Dr. A.V. Ramdas said one woman and 17 men were diagnosed with the disease. In addition to those who returned from Maharashtra, the disease was confirmed in people who came from Kuwait (2), Qatar (1), Sharjah (1), and Tamil Nadu (1). With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the district has reached 67.

Four aged 41, 45, 37, and 40 of Pavallige panchayat, three aged 51, 42, and 48 of Kasaragod Municipality, a 54-year-old resident of Kumbala, a 38-year-old native of Madhur, three aged 28, 29, and 40 of Mangalpadi panchayat who returned from Maharashtra tested positive for the virus.

A 23-year-old resident of Kottom Bellur who returned from Tamil Nadu was also diagnosed with the illness.

Similarly, a 48-year-old resident of Madikai and a 31-year-old Kuttikkal resident who returned from Kuwait on different days, a 59-year-old resident of Chengala who returned from Sharjah, and a 24-year-old woman from Kumbala who arrived from Qatar too tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,616 persons are under observation. They include 3,065 in home quarantine and 551 in hospitals.

Matter of concern

Dr. Ramdas said the rise in the number of patients in the district should be taken seriously. He also warned of a possible community spread unless effective measures were taken.

In Kannur

As many as 10 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur on Thursday. According to District Collector T.V. Subhash, four came from abroad and four from other States, while two got infected through contact.

Those who were tested positive after arriving from abroad include two Malur natives, aged 58 and 59. They arrived from Kuwait.

A 49-year-old who was tested positive for the virus came from Muscat. He is a native of Muzhappilangad. The others include a 17-year-old Chokli native who came from Mumbai, a 36-year-old resident of Echur who arrived from Chennai, a 39-year-old resident of Muzhappilangad who arrived from Bengaluru, and a 25-year-old resident of Cherupuzha who came from Maharashtra. While those who were infected through contact include a nine-year-old from Dharmadam and a 38-year-old resident of Muzhappilangad.

The district currently has 12,478 people under surveillance. Among them, 65 are at the Kannur Government Medical College, 73 at the COVID treatment centre at Anjarakandi, 26 at the Thalassery General Hospital, 20 at the Kannur District Hospital, and 12,294 in home observation.