18 cases in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

07 July 2020 23:08 IST

Active COVID-19 cases stands at 219 in district

In a worrying trend, 18 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, three contracted the disease through contact. While seven people had returned from abroad, eight came from other States, including four personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

One of the patients, a young man hailing from Pathiyoor, is a friend of the 65-year-old man from Kayamkulam who tested positive for COVID-19 last week while undergoing treatment for other ailments at a hospital in Kollam. Apart from the sexagenarian, 17 of his family, relations, and friends have so far contracted the disease through contact. His family runs a vegetable wholesale shop at the Kayamkulam market.

A 54-year-old fish vendor at Kayamkulam market contracted the disease through contact. He is the second fish merchant associated with the market to contract the disease. The third patient who contracted the disease through contact is a policeman with the Thiruvananthapuram AR camp. A native of Purakkad, he reached the district in a private vehicle from the capital city on July 4. Their source of infection is unknown.

Strict restrictions

As two more persons associated with the Kayamkulam market contracted the disease through contact, District Collector A. Alexander has urged the public to maintain utmost caution. “Strict restrictions have been imposed in containment zones. People should abide by the rules to tackle the spread of the disease,” Mr. Alexander said.

Among the cases from foreign countries, four had come from Saudi Arabia. They include two young men from Vallikunnam who reached the district on July 2 and a 57-year-old man from Arattupuzha on July 3. A 49-year-old man native of Chengannur came on July 4.

Two men hailing from Bharanikavu and Mavelikara reached the district from Oman on July 3 and July 4 respectively. A young man from Puliyoor had come from the UAE on June 18.

Of the cases from other States, four are personnel of the ITBP unit at Nooranad who recently travelled from other States. Two persons hailing from Ramankary and Ambalappuzha reached the district from Maharashtra on July 3 and June 25 respectively. A young woman from Thamarakulam had travelled from Chennai on June 28. A 55-year-old man from Alappuzha came from Delhi on July 1.

Four test negative

Meanwhile, four people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 tested negative for the disease.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 219.

Ward 9 in Nooranad and ward 6 and 7 in Thamarakulam grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.