18-acre housing project for fishers at Muttathara

December 07, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

The Cabinet on Wednesday handed over a 17.43-acre plot at Muttathara for constructing an apartment complex for rehabilitating sea-faring fishers vulnerable to tidal surges and coastal erosion.

It also gave administrative sanctions for extending Kochi Metro Rail from Pettah to Thripunithara. The Cabinet granted ₹131 crore for acquiring land and beginning works.

The Cabinet has also handed over 14,318 acres of land in Kasaragod to the Forest department to compensate for the loss of forest land to the Kuthiran Tunnel project.