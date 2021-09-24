17,983 new cases in State

Kerala reported 17,983 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, when 1,10,523 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool has been on a declining trend and it had 1,62,846 patients on Friday, with 15,054 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

The Health Department states that only 12.6% of the active cases are admitted in hospitals. The official cumulative case fatality now stands at 24,318 with the State adding 127 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Friday.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals is 2,122 on Friday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support has dropped to 898.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 1,807 while the total number of hospitalisations across the State has come down to 22,512. The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 45,97,266 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of 2,784, cases, Ernakulam 2,397, Thiruvananthapuram 1,802, Kollam 1,500, Kottayam 1,367, Kozhikode 1,362, Palakkad 1,312, Malappuram 1,285, Alappuzha 1,164, Idukki 848, Kannur 819, Pathanamthitta 759, Wayanad 338, and Kasaragod 246.