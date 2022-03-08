1,791 new COVID cases in State

Active case pool continues to shrink

Kerala reported 1,791 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday when 32,135 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Active case pool in Kerala continues to shrink and as on Tuesday, the total number of COVID patients in the State (active cases) is 12,677. A total of 1,871 people were reported to have recovered from the disease on Tuesday. About 9% of the active cases are currently hospitalised

The number of persons hospitalised with COVID-19 in the State has come down further and on Tuesday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State was 1,165. New hospital admissions on the day was 178.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State has dipped substantially and now stands at 223. The ventilator occupancy dipped to 64.

On Tuesday, the State declared 11 COVID deaths, of which 4 occurred within the last 24 hours and 7 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 100 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 66,374. Of these, 30,765 (46.2 %) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,15,103 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 318 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 205, Kottayam 190, Thrissur 150, Idukki 145, Kollam 139, Pathanamthitta 136, Kozhikode 127, Wayanad 79, Alappuzha 72, Palakkad 70, Malappuram 67, Kannur 58 and Kasaragod 35 cases.