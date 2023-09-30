HamberMenu
179 officials promoted as HM/AEO

September 30, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The General Education department has promoted 179 officials as headmaster/headmistress (HM) and assistant education officers (AEO).

A total of 184 HM/AEO posts were vacant in the State. However, owing to a stay of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal against the seniority list of HM/AEO, promotions could not be made to the vacant posts in a time-bound manner. Following an interim order of the KAT lifting the stay on Friday, 179 officials were promoted to the HM/AEO post on an order of the Director of General Education the same day, while keeping aside five posts as per the directions in the KAT interim order.

