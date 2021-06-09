1,783 more cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The COVID-19 caseload in the district went up by 1,783 cases on Wednesday. The test positivity rate in the district stands at 15.7% when 11,290 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,503 people recovered from the infection on Wednesday.

The district administration said the active case pool stood at 13,394. Of the new cases, local transmission accounted for 1,670, while the source could not be traced in 108 cases.

Wednesday's list also included five health workers. As many as 3,806 people were quarantined on Wednesday as part of the COVID-19 management measures. At present, 57,812 persons are in quarantine in the district.