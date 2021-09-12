1,780 new cases in Kottayam

13 health workers among the affected

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kottayam with 1,780 persons testing positive for the disease on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 1,763 persons including 13 health workers contracted the virus through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 19.57%.

With 173 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kanjirappally panchayat, which recorded 72 cases. As many as 1,611 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 9,095. Meanwhile, 50,609 persons remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

1,687 cases in Kollam

The district reported 1,687 new cases of COVID-19 and 3,039 recoveries on Sunday.

While 1,686 patients contracted the virus through contact, the other case was that of a health worker. At present, the district has 34,477 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 23,45,708. While 2,222 persons completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 3,48,333 primary and 19,749 secondary contacts of the cases.

The test positivity rate in Kollam is 17%.

1,197 affected in Alappuzha

The district logged 1,197 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day was recorded at 17.12%.

Of the fresh cases, 1,177 people contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 20 others remains unidentified.

Meanwhile, 1,853 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district, tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 12,846.

The district administration has imposed lockdown in 232 wards in 60 grama panchayats and 39 wards in Alappuzha, Cherthala, Haripad, Kayamkulam, and Mavelikara municipalities to tackle the spread of the disease.

Officials said triple lockdown restrictions were imposed in these places after the average Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) stood above eight.

The restrictions will remain in place till September 18.

779 cases in Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 779 persons tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, 776 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of two cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 14.4%.

With 46 cases , Kalanjoor reported the highest number of cases, followed by Konni, which reported 38 cases. Meanwhile, the decease claimed two more lives in the district.

With 1,120 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases stood at 10,413.

(With inputs from Kollam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta bureaus)