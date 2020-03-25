178 cases registered for Section 144 violation

The police have registered 178 cases against people for violating Section 144 in the district on Wednesday.

The highest number of 48 cases was registered in the Chengannur subdivision followed by Cherthala (47 cases), Alappuzha (43 cases), and Kayamkulam (40 cases).

Officials said a majority of the cases were taken in connection with people venturing out on motorcycles and in cars in violation of the restrictions imposed in the district to check the spread of COVID-19.

District Police Chief James Joseph said that action would be initiated against those giving scant regard to the restrictions. “We will initiate stringent actions, including cancelling the registration of the vehicle and licence of the driver,” he said.

The administration imposed Section 144 on Tuesday.

No new cases

No new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported from the district on Wednesday. Officials said the condition of the person who tested positive for the disease on Tuesday was stable. The person had travelled from Qatar to Goa before reaching Alappuzha.

After reaching Alappuzha railway station, he was taken to a government hospital and admitted there.

As of Wednesday evening, as many as 5,592 people have been put under observation in the district. This includes 5,570 under home quarantine and 22 in hospitals.