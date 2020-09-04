178 cases in kottayam

KOTTAYAM

04 September 2020 20:05 IST

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 178 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on Friday.

Of these, 177 contracted the virus through local contact. Kottayam municipality reported 28 cases, followed by Erattupetta with 19 cases. Thiruvarppu witnessed 18 cases while cases were also reported from Kurichy, Ettumanoor, Kooroppada and Thrikkodithanam.

With 11 recoveries during the day, Kottayam currently has 1,543 active cases.