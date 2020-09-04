Kerala

178 cases in kottayam

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 178 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on Friday.

Of these, 177 contracted the virus through local contact. Kottayam municipality reported 28 cases, followed by Erattupetta with 19 cases. Thiruvarppu witnessed 18 cases while cases were also reported from Kurichy, Ettumanoor, Kooroppada and Thrikkodithanam.

With 11 recoveries during the day, Kottayam currently has 1,543 active cases.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2020 8:05:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/178-cases-in-kottayam/article32525051.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story