1,775 new cases in capital

Test positivity rate dips to 14.89%

As many as 1,775 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV2 as the number of active COVID-19 cases fell to 13,576 in the district on Sunday with 2,315 people recovering from the illness.

The test positivity rate has also dipped to 14.89% when 11,916 were subjected to tests. While 1,640 cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection, the source of infection was unknown in 128 cases. Six health workers were among those who tested positive.

The death toll continued to rise with 34 deaths, reported between April 16 and June 12, being attributed to the disease. A total of 2,339 people have died due to COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram district thus far.

Facing a worrying spread of the disease in various parts, the district administration has decided to ramp up testing in 28 grama panchayats. At least 100 people will be tested through primary health centres in these panchayats. Steps will be adopted to encourage people to shift to DCCs and CFLTCs as much as possible to prevent spread.

Refutes allegations

The Government Medical College Hospital has dismissed allegations that non-COVID-19 treatments have been disrupted in the hospital. Superintendent M.S. Sharmad said no major surgeries such as angiogram, angioplasty, cancer treatment and other emergency treatment has been cancelled in the hospital.

In addition, the casualty wing continued to function round-the-clock. The outpatient (OP) wing also operated, despite being restricted to enable greater focus for COVID-19 treatment.

Dr. Sharmad pointed out many patients who are unable to access the OP facilities have been utilising the E-Sanjeevani telemedicine facility.