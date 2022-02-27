1.77 lakh children given polio drops in Palakkad

81.47% of target achieved on first day of drive

Pulse polio drops being administered to a child in government women and child hospital in Palakkad on Sunday, as part of the Health department’s polio vaccination programme. K.K. MUSTAFAH | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

Pulse polio drops being administered to a child at a library in Cherur near Thrissur on Sunday. In all 1,83,120 children received the drops in 1,710 booths in Thrissur district. | Photo Credit: K K NAJEEB

More than 1.77 lakh children below five years of age were administered pulse polio in the district on the first day of the pulse polio immunisation drive on Sunday.

District health officials said that they could achieve 81.47% of the target on the first day itself. As many as 2,17,728 children below five years of age are to be covered in the current phase of the pulse polio immunisation drive in Palakkad district.

When 1,72,674 children were given polio drops through booths, 3,974 were given the vaccine through melas, bazaars and temporary booths. A total of 742 children from other States were also given the drops.

Area-wise

When 1.62 lakh children from rural areas were given the vaccines, 15,186 children in urban areas were administered the vaccine.

Health officials said that the children who missed the polio vaccine on Sunday would be covered in the coming days by reaching out to their houses.