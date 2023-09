September 09, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - Kozhikode

The Literacy Mission will present 1,769 learners for this year’s Class X equivalency examinations, which will begin on September 11, in Kozhikode district.

There will be 18 examination centres. Differently abled persons, Accredited Social health Activists and Kudumbashree workers are also beneficiaries of the equivalency programme, a press release said.