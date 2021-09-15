17,681 new cases in Kerala

Active case pool continues to decline

Kerala logged 17,681 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, when 97,070 samples were tested in 24 hours

The test positivity rate was 18.21% on the day.

The State’s active case pool is coming down steadily and on Wednesday, it went down further to 1,90,750 from 1,98,865 on Tuesday. The State has been reporting more recoveries than new cases for the past few days. The number of persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day was 25,588.

Even when the intensity of disease transmission as well as hospitalisations have been going down, deaths due to COVID-19 is yet to show any decline. The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 22,987 with the State adding 208 recent deaths to the official list.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in the State is 2,297. The number of patients requiring ventilator support was 974.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID dipped to 1,718, while the total number of patients with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State went down to 28,049.

The cumulative case burden of the State stands at 44,24,046 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,143 cases, Kottayam 1,702, Kozhikode 1,680, Ernakulam 1,645, Thrissur 1,567, Palakkad 1,558, Malappuram 1,372, Kollam 1,348, Alappuzha 969, Kannur 967, Wayanad 869, Pathanamthitta 821, Idukki 654 and Kasaragod 386 cases.