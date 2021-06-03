1,766 COVID cases in Thrissur

Test positivity rate at 15.36%

As many as 1,766 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur district on Thursday, while 1,634 persons recovered from the disease. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 15.36%.

The number of active cases in the district is 10,320, and 72 persons from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far, 2,40,805 cases have been reported, and 2,29,059 have recovered.

According to official figures, 1,747 people, including seven health workers, contracted the infection through local contact on Thursday. Of them, 162 are above the age of 60 and 126 are below the age of 10. As many as 11,501 samples were taken for test on Thursday.

In all, 6,94,623 people have taken the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 1,70,214 took the second dose.